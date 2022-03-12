BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,521 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 104,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,574 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $213.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

