BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 7,291 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Standex International worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Standex International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Standex International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI opened at $104.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

