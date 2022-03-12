BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 240.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after buying an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 73.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,944 shares of company stock worth $2,108,089. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

