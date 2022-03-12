BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of JinkoSolar worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of JKS opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

