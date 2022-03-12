BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

SQM stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 176.81%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

