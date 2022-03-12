BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 128.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Griffon worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,364,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,370,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

GFF stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $29.42.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other Griffon news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

