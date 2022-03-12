BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 12,503 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVLV. Wedbush cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

RVLV stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

