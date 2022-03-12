BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,502 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,884,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $6,029,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 409,099 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,774,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,104,000.

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $735,209.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,599 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.57, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

