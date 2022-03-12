BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 46,609 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

BRKL stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

