BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 76,031 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,060 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Archrock worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 67,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AROC stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

