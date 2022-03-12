BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 81,827 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 295.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,559 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,827 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 105,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

AG stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 0.89. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

