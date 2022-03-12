BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 9,241 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of City worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of City by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of City by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in City by 12.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in City by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in City by 1.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.68 on Friday. City Holding has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

