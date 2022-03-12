BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,169 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.17% of Wabash National worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 24.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 288,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 72.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 220,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 188,561 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNC opened at $15.62 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,562.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock worth $326,894. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

