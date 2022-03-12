BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $106.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.