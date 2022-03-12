BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,479,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,992,000 after buying an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $184,114.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $428,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,951. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

