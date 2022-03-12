BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 81,455 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $627,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.70 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

