BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.31 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.