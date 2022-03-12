BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.34 Million Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Joint worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Joint by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,758,000 after acquiring an additional 115,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $32.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Joint Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.