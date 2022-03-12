BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.35 Million Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $224,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 54.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5,774.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,294.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

