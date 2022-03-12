BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.36 Million Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Tennant worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Tennant by 1.9% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

