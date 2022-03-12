BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 68.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 68.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 63.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 54,873 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIN. Raymond James cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

DIN stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

