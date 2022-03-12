BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Enova International worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

ENVA stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock worth $1,082,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

