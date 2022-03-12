BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.38 Million Stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 185.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Harsco worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -338.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

