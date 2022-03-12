BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of RadNet worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 14.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4,373.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 56.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

