BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 138.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of FARO Technologies worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.33 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

