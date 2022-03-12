BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,220 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after purchasing an additional 106,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,499,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

SBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

