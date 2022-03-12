BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Workiva by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Workiva by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WK stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.47. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

