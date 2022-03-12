BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 11,702 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 304.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 112.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 670.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 81,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

GTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

