BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 16,501 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 284.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 14.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,170 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 62.9% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

