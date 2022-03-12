BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 18,015 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of eHealth worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in eHealth by 84,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

EHTH stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $78.00.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

