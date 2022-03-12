BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 31,189 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Susquehanna raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 3.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock worth $1,852,350. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

