BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 7,863 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 181,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USPH shares. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE USPH opened at $94.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.