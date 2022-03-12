BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Scholastic worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 104,071.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.78. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

