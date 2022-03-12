BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 399,338 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,474 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

