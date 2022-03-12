BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of James River Group worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

