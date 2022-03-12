BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Veritiv worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $118.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $158.99.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Veritiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.