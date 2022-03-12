BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,748 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,614,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,293,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 49,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,618,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

