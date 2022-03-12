BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,277 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,254,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.02.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $137.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $138.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

