BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 161,513 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCO stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.33.

CCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

