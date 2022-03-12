BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,921 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON opened at $55.65 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.