BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,824 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of VMI opened at $228.28 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Valmont Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.