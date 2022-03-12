BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 42,401 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 228,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,674.00 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

