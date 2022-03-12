BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 608 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4,744.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

