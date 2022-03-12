BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NYSE:PK opened at $18.47 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.