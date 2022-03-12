Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Up 103.1% in February

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDNNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $91.04 on Friday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

