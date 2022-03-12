BOLT 1-Day Volume Reaches $92,291.00 (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $92,291.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00105429 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

