BOMB Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $248,007.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $1.46 million and $248,007.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00004165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,112.50 or 0.99948738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00070763 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018205 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,827 coins and its circulating supply is 894,039 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

