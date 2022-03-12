BOMB Price Up 17.6% This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $239,923.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00005131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,128.19 or 0.99841629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00069842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00022075 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016770 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,823 coins and its circulating supply is 894,035 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

