boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in February

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,318,900 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the February 13th total of 7,607,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,327.6 days.

BHHOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.50.

OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $1.64 on Friday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

