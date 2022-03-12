Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

